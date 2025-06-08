Russia claims to have entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukrainian General Staff denies this

Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported on the morning of 8 June that its forces have entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has refuted this claim.

Source: Major Andrii Kovalov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s General Staff, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: Russian forces claimed this morning that they had "reached the western border of the ‘DPR’ [the "Donetsk People's Republic", a Russian-backed terrorist organisation – ed.] and were continuing to advance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast".

Advertisement:

Quote from Kovalov: "This report does not reflect reality. Fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast. The enemy has not entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Details: Meanwhile, the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South have said in a statement that Russian troops have not abandoned their intentions to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but that Ukrainian forces "are holding their sector of the front courageously and professionally, ruining the plans of the occupiers".

OSINT analysts such as DeepState have confirmed that fighting is taking place just hundreds of metres from the border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!