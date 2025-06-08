No grounds for evacuation from Sumy at present, say local authorities

Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, has stated that there are currently no grounds for evacuation from the city of Sumy. The situation on the oblast’s border with Russia remains tense but is under control.

Source: Hryhorov on Telegram

Quote: "There are no grounds for evacuation from the city of Sumy at present. The situation on the line of contact remains difficult but is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the security and defence forces.

Advertisement:

Recently, emotional claims about the security situation in Sumy Oblast have been spreading across the media and Telegram channels. I urge the community to trust only official sources of information, which we will continue to report and provide in a timely manner."

Details: Hryhorov reiterated that an evacuation has been announced in Sumy Oblast for 213 settlements across 18 frontline hromadas. Over the past week, around 900 residents of Sumy Oblast have been evacuated and this work is ongoing. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

He stated that the authorities are neither underestimating nor exaggerating the threats.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!