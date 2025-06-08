Soloist of Odesa National Opera killed while on volunteer mission in Sumy Oblast

Vladyslav Horai, Honoured Artist of Ukraine and soloist of the Odesa National Opera, was killed on 8 June in Sumy Oblast while performing a volunteer mission.

Source: Odesa National Opera

Quote: "Today, 8 June, while performing his volunteer mission in Sumy Oblast, Vladyslav Horai, soloist of the Odesa National Opera, world-class tenor, volunteer, father, man of great heart and Honoured Artist of Ukraine, was killed.

Advertisement:

Vladyslav's voice was known throughout the world, but his heart belonged to Ukraine. Vladyslav was not only a talented performer – he was an example of strength, dignity and kindness in life. Even in the darkest times, he did not stand aside – he helped, volunteered and supported others."

For reference: As noted on the website of the Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Vladyslav Horai was a laureate of the national chamber music competition in Khmelnytskyi and a laureate of the Antonín Dvořák International Vocal Competition (Karlovy Vary in Czechia). He had been working with the opera troupe of the Odesa National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet since 1993. In 2013, he was awarded the honorary title of Honoured Artist of Ukraine. The singer's repertoire includes more than twenty opera roles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!