Russia loses 970 soldiers and 42 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 June 2025, 07:55
Russia loses 970 soldiers and 42 artillery systems over past day
Ukrainian soldiers operating an artillery gun. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 970 soldiers, four tanks and 11 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 997,120 (+970) military personnel;
  • 10,915 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,759 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,934 (+42) artillery systems;
  • 1,411 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,183 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 414 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 39,818 (+167) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,315 (+0)cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 51,348 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,911 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

