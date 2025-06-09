Russia loses 970 soldiers and 42 artillery systems over past day

Ukrainian soldiers operating an artillery gun. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 970 soldiers, four tanks and 11 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 997,120 (+970) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,915 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 22,759 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 28,934 (+42) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,411 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,183 (+0) air defence systems;

414 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

337 (+0) helicopters;

39,818 (+167) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,315 (+0)cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

51,348 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,911 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

