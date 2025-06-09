Russia loses 970 soldiers and 42 artillery systems over past day
Monday, 9 June 2025, 07:55
Russia has lost 970 soldiers, four tanks and 11 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 997,120 (+970) military personnel;
- 10,915 (+4) tanks;
- 22,759 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,934 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,411 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,183 (+0) air defence systems;
- 414 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 39,818 (+167) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,315 (+0)cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 51,348 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,911 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!