Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss frontline situation and pressure on Russia

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys arrived in Kyiv on Monday 9 June for a working visit during which he will hold several meetings.

Source: Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the visit, Budrys is set to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin and National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

Meetings with Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov are also planned.

"The minister will discuss the frontline situation, international efforts aimed at forcing Russia to cease fire and declare a truce as a prerequisite for peace negotiations," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry stated.

Budrys also plans to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, priorities in military, diplomatic, financial and humanitarian support, Ukraine’s progress in EU integration and measures to deter and counter Russia.

This is Budrys’s third visit to Ukraine since assuming the post of foreign minister. His most recent visit took place on 1 April 2025.

Background:

In May, Budrys called on the EU to begin work on a new package of sanctions against Russia that would be truly effective.

He also stated that Russia has no right to impose its terms concerning Ukraine’s future.

