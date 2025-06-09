All Sections
NATO jets scramble three times to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 9 June 2025, 18:36
NATO jets scramble three times to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Fighter jets conducting NATO’s air policing mission in the Baltic states scrambled three times last week to identify and escort Russian aircraft violating flight regulations.

Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry reported that NATO air policing jets were scrambled on 3 June to identify two Su-30SM aircraft.

The same day, NATO jets also took off to identify a Su-33 fighter jet and a Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft flying in international airspace from mainland Russia.

On 4 June, NATO fighters were again scrambled to identify two Su-30SM jets flying in international airspace from and later returning to Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast.

All of the mentioned Russian aircraft were flying without flight plans and without radio contact with the regional area control centre (RFC).

Tensions in the Baltic Sea area remain high due to instances of illegal reconnaissance and suspected sabotage activities.

Background: 

  • In one week alone in May, NATO jets stationed in the Baltic states were scrambled four times to identify and escort Russian aircraft violating flight rules.
  • At that time, it was also reported that Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Su-24 bomber over the Baltic Sea in international airspace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

