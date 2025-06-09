All Sections
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years

Tetyana Vysotska, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 9 June 2025, 19:25
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russia is building up its military capabilities and will be ready to use military force against NATO states within five years.

Source: European Pravda; NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a speech at Chatham House in London on 9 June 

Quote: "Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years. Russia has teamed up with China, North Korea and Iran. They are expanding their militaries and their capabilities. Putin's war machine is speeding up, not slowing down. Russia is reconstituting its forces with Chinese technology and producing more weapons faster than we thought," Rutte explained. 

The NATO secretary general said that Russia produces as many munitions in three months as all NATO countries produce in a year.

"And its defence industrial base is expected to roll out 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armoured vehicles and 200 Iskander missiles this year alone. Let's not kid ourselves. We are all on the eastern flank now. The new generation of Russian missiles travel at many times the speed of sound. The distance between European capitals is only a matter of minutes. There is no longer east or west. There is just NATO," Rutte said.

Background:

  • Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, shared the assessment of Western intelligence that a Russian attack on EU states could occur within the next few years.
  • The German Federal Intelligence Service believes that Russia sees itself in a systemic conflict with the West and is preparing for a major war with NATO.

