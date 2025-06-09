Zelenskyy: Fiercest fighting continues on Pokrovsk front and in Kursk and Sumy oblasts

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 9 June that the most intense fighting is taking place on the Pokrovsk front, in Sumy Oblast and in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyyʼs evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The fiercest and most intense fighting continues on the Pokrovsk front, in the areas of the Kursk operation, and along the border in Sumy Oblast. Russian tactics remain the same everywhere: ignore losses and try to advance, storming our Ukrainian positions in an attempt to seize even a single metre, anything at all. But their potential is not infinite. That’s why a certain level of Russian casualties – and our actions – should and do hinder their advance."

Details: The president also thanked the 117th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade, the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade and the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, as well as each unit in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Background: On 9 June, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported significant Russian pressure along the entire Pokrovsk front line, with more than 50 combat clashes per day.

