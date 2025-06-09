All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Fiercest fighting continues on Pokrovsk front and in Kursk and Sumy oblasts

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 9 June 2025, 20:54
Zelenskyy: Fiercest fighting continues on Pokrovsk front and in Kursk and Sumy oblasts
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 9 June that the most intense fighting is taking place on the Pokrovsk front, in Sumy Oblast and in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyyʼs evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The fiercest and most intense fighting continues on the Pokrovsk front, in the areas of the Kursk operation, and along the border in Sumy Oblast. Russian tactics remain the same everywhere: ignore losses and try to advance, storming our Ukrainian positions in an attempt to seize even a single metre, anything at all. But their potential is not infinite. That’s why a certain level of Russian casualties – and our actions – should and do hinder their advance."

Advertisement:

Details: The president also thanked the 117th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade, the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade and the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, as well as each unit in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Background: On 9 June, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported significant Russian pressure along the entire Pokrovsk front line, with more than 50 combat clashes per day.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyycombat actionRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
Ukraine brings back first group of POWs aged under 25 – video
Council of EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another three years
Large-scale Ukraine-Russia POW exchange agreed in Istanbul begins – photos, video
Hungarian PM considers Russians too weak to attack NATO
NATO secretary general to call for 400% increase in NATO air defence, Reuters says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: We must heed air-raid warnings in coming days
Zelenskyy: Russia playing dirty game in prisoner exchange, undermining negotiation efforts
Zelenskyy: 15 minutes with Trump at Vatican did more than Oval Office meeting
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy: Fiercest fighting continues on Pokrovsk front and in Kursk and Sumy oblasts
20:08
No Russians on border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – Ukrainian military
19:48
Russia's lead negotiator in Istanbul claims Russia's terms at 2022 talks with Ukraine were "softer"
19:44
EXPLAINERHow joining the eurozone united Bulgaria against pro-Russian forces
19:25
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
18:39
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:36
NATO jets scramble three times to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
18:21
Israel says it sent Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine
18:05
Ukraine brings back first group of POWs aged under 25 – video
17:28
529 priorities instead of reforms: how the rule of law roadmap replaced real change
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: