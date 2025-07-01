Ukrainian defenders repel over 60 attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 146 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians have conducted 62 assaults on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts and tried to break through Ukrainian defences 19 times on the Lyman front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 1 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks. Russian forces conducted 18 airstrikes, dropping 35 guided bombs, and fired 323 times, including 16 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Hlyboke, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe and Dovhenke and towards Petro-Ivanivka 10 times.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks were recorded near the settlements of Holubivka and Pishchane and towards Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 19 assaults, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Novovodiane, Ridkodub and Torske and towards Serednie, Shandryholove and Olhivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled four Russian attacks near the village of Hryhorivka and towards Zvanivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, six Russian assaults occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces attacked near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Yablunivka six times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 Russian assaults near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Novotoretske, Myrne, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka and Horikhove.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 21 attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Fedorivka, Shevchenko and Novopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults towards the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces conducted one assault near the village of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled one Russian attack.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!