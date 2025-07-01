Russians attack Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv Oblast, killing one man

One person was killed and another injured in a Russian attack on the Kutsurub hromada in Mykolaiv Oblast on the morning of 1 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "In the morning, the Russians again shelled the Kutsurub hromada with artillery. They killed a 75-year-old pensioner in his own garden, and his 76-year-old wife was injured."

Details: The woman was hospitalised.

