Russians attack Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv Oblast, killing one man
Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 10:10
One person was killed and another injured in a Russian attack on the Kutsurub hromada in Mykolaiv Oblast on the morning of 1 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kim: "In the morning, the Russians again shelled the Kutsurub hromada with artillery. They killed a 75-year-old pensioner in his own garden, and his 76-year-old wife was injured."
Advertisement:
Details: The woman was hospitalised.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!