Ukraine's commander-in-chief bans troop and equipment concentrations at training centres

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has announced a ban on the concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as the placement of soldiers in tent camps at training centres.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "I have heard reports on the implementation of measures to protect training centres from enemy air (missile) strikes. My uncompromising demand is to ensure and enhance the safety of personnel at training centres and rear training grounds.

The concentration of troops and military equipment and the accommodation of personnel in tent camps are prohibited!"

Details: Syrskyi stated that new shelters, dugouts and other protective structures are being constructed at training locations. Additional engineering solutions are being implemented to protect Ukrainian soldiers who are preparing, training and recovering there.

During a monthly service meeting on improving training quality in the Armed Forces, strengthening security at training centres and addressing other critical issues, Syrskyi stressed the need to comply with shelter requirements at training centres and ranges and to ensure prompt and accurate air-raid warnings.

The commander-in-chief assigned tasks to enhance training, including assigning newly formed army corps to training battalions operating within unit training centres.

Major General Ihor Skybiuk, newly appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff, will be responsible for training.

Syrskyi also noted that the duration of basic general training will be extended to 51 days (up from the current 49). In particular, two extra days will be allocated for teaching soldiers how to counter enemy attack drones.

