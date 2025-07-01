Third Russian Air Force jet crash this year: Su-34 goes down near Savasleyka airfield

Russia has suffered its third Air Force jet crash of the year, as a Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing Telegram channel 112; Russian Telegram channel Baza; Kremlin-aligned Russian state news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry

Details: According to Russian Telegram channels, the aircraft went down in a forest near the settlement of Veletma in the Kulebaki district – around 10 km from the Savasleyka military airfield, which hosts a branch of the 4th State Centre for Aviation Personnel Training and Military Trials of the Russian Defence Ministry.

Reports indicate that the two pilots onboard ejected safely. There were no casualties or damage on the ground. The aircraft itself was destroyed and firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire.

Update: The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed that a Su-34 aircraft crashed in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast during a scheduled training flight.

Quote: "During the landing approach, a malfunction occurred in the landing gear deployment system. The crew made several attempts to resolve the issue in flight, but the situation did not change. Following the order of the flight operations commander, the crew guided the aircraft to a safe area and ejected.

Both crew members survived. The aircraft crashed in an unpopulated area, and there was no damage on the ground."

