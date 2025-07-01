Russians occupied over 500 sq km of Ukrainian territory in June – DeepState

Russian forces occupied 556 sq km of Ukrainian territory in June, marking the largest monthly figure in 2025.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The trend from May, unfortunately, continued in June. As a reminder, during the most critical month for us – November – the Russians advanced by 730 sq km.

The largest advances were recorded on the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk fronts – 29% and 27% respectively. Sumy Oblast also ranks among the top with 18%. This means three-quarters of all advances took place in just three areas. The remaining quarter is distributed almost evenly across other sectors of the front (4–6% per sector)."

Dynamics of Russian occupation by month, in square kilometres. Infographic: DeepState

Details: The analysts note that the Russian advance is "driven by manpower shortages, which are now critical for both sides". Meanwhile, there has been a decline in the number of mechanised assaults.

"Enemy assaults involving just one to three infantrymen are no longer surprising. However, the number of such groups remains significant," the analysts say.

Background: On 1 July, for the first time since February, the General Staff's operational maps of the front line showed Russian advances in Sumy Oblast (North Slobozhanshchyna front).

