All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians occupied over 500 sq km of Ukrainian territory in June – DeepState

Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 16:55
Russians occupied over 500 sq km of Ukrainian territory in June – DeepState
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces occupied 556 sq km of Ukrainian territory in June, marking the largest monthly figure in 2025.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The trend from May, unfortunately, continued in June. As a reminder, during the most critical month for us – November – the Russians advanced by 730 sq km.

Advertisement:

The largest advances were recorded on the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk fronts – 29% and 27% respectively. Sumy Oblast also ranks among the top with 18%. This means three-quarters of all advances took place in just three areas. The remaining quarter is distributed almost evenly across other sectors of the front (4–6% per sector)."

 
Dynamics of Russian occupation by month, in square kilometres.
Infographic: DeepState

Details: The analysts note that the Russian advance is "driven by manpower shortages, which are now critical for both sides". Meanwhile, there has been a decline in the number of mechanised assaults.

"Enemy assaults involving just one to three infantrymen are no longer surprising. However, the number of such groups remains significant," the analysts say.

Background: On 1 July, for the first time since February, the General Staff's operational maps of the front line showed Russian advances in Sumy Oblast (North Slobozhanshchyna front).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Russia strikes Ukraine with 322 drones, mainly targeting Starokostiantyniv
Ukrainian Special Forces strike Borisoglebsk air base, home to Russian fighter jets
High-voltage line powering Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant restored
Russian strike causes blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zelenskyy shares details of his conversation with Trump
Germany confirms having talks with US on sending Patriot systems to Ukraine, says Bloomberg
All News
RECENT NEWS
10:55
Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July rises
10:28
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
09:59
Russia strikes Ukraine with 322 drones, mainly targeting Starokostiantyniv
09:31
Large-scale Russian attack on Chuhuiv: 11 people injured, including two children
09:12
Trump doubts Putin wants peace
08:54
Two more killed and 15 injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
08:33
Ukrainian Special Forces strike Borisoglebsk air base, home to Russian fighter jets
08:22
Battlefield sees over 180 clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:44
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
07:39
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and artillery: casualties and destruction recorded
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: