General Staff shows Russian advance on maps in Sumy Oblast for first time since February

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Olha KyrylenkoTuesday, 1 July 2025, 11:18
Military equipment. Photo: Getty Images

On 1 July, for the first time since February, the General Staff's operational maps of the front line showed Russian advances in Sumy Oblast (North Slobozhanshchyna front).

Source: summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The military usually reports on the number of combat clashes on the front line and publishes up-to-date maps of combat operations. As of 08:00 on 30 June, the maps showing the situation on the North Slobozhanshchyna front did not show any Russian advances.

Operational information as of 08:00 on 30 June

In the morning report of 1 July, the General Staff stated that the defence forces had repelled 17 Russian attacks during the day, and published a map showing the Russian advance.

 
Operational information as of 8:00 on 1 July

Background: 

  • On 26 June, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that the advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy Oblast had been halted and the line of contact had stabilised. He said that Ukrainian units are successfully employing active defence tactics in designated areas and liberating Ukrainian territory in the border areas of Sumy Oblast.
  • On 30 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the special tasks assigned a week ago to the defence forces on the Sumy front had been fully implemented. 

