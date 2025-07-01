All Sections
Russians suspected of brutally executing Ukrainian POW – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 July 2025, 21:49
A Russian soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian soldiers are suspected of executing a Ukrainian prisoner of war after a video of a man being tied to a motorbike and dragged along the road emerged on social media.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

Quote from Lubinets: "Russia has committed another war crime, blatantly violating international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

Russians have likely executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war. A video is being circulated on social media that shows a man being tied to a motorbike and dragged along the road.

This is deliberate cruelty and constitutes yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation. I have sent official letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross."

Details: Lubinets said that Russia is acting like a terrorist state and must be brought to justice for every crime.

prisonersRusso-Ukrainian war
