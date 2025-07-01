Russians suspected of brutally executing Ukrainian POW – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
Russian soldiers are suspected of executing a Ukrainian prisoner of war after a video of a man being tied to a motorbike and dragged along the road emerged on social media.
Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights
Quote from Lubinets: "Russia has committed another war crime, blatantly violating international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
Russians have likely executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war. A video is being circulated on social media that shows a man being tied to a motorbike and dragged along the road.
This is deliberate cruelty and constitutes yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation. I have sent official letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross."
Details: Lubinets said that Russia is acting like a terrorist state and must be brought to justice for every crime.
