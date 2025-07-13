Body found under rubble after Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, search underway for another

The body of a 77-year-old woman has been discovered in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after she was killed in a Russian attack on Saturday 12 July.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Houses were destroyed in the Russian attack that targeted the settlement of Novodanylivka on Saturday.

The woman's body was found in one of the destroyed houses.

Another person may still be trapped under the rubble.

