Body found under rubble after Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, search underway for another
Sunday, 13 July 2025, 15:02
The body of a 77-year-old woman has been discovered in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after she was killed in a Russian attack on Saturday 12 July.
Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Houses were destroyed in the Russian attack that targeted the settlement of Novodanylivka on Saturday.
Advertisement:
The woman's body was found in one of the destroyed houses.
Another person may still be trapped under the rubble.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!