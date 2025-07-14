All Sections
Results of conference in Rome: Ukraine signs 200 aid agreements worth €13 billion

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 14 July 2025, 15:58
Ukrainian government. Photo: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Ukraine has signed more than 200 agreements and memoranda for a total amount of over €13 billion during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2025) in Rome.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: In particular, the European Commission announced the creation of a €500 million European Flagship Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. This fund will provide grants, guarantees and capital investments for the implementation of new business projects in Ukraine.

Among the largest agreements:

Ukraine will attract €2.3 billion within the investment component of the Ukraine Facility programme. These are additional investments in the restoration of the housing, medical and energy sectors, as well as support for small and medium-sized businesses.

Switzerland will allocate approximately €5 billion to Ukraine over 10 years to help recover various economic sectors.

Approximately US$2.3 billion in loans from the United Kingdom to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, as well as agreements between defence industry companies on joint production and cooperation.

Background:

  • The conference on Ukraine's recovery took place on 10-11 July in Rome.
  • Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in supporting the integrated infrastructure of capital markets in the country, which provides for the launch of a new stock exchange.

