"I'm no longer dependent on anyone": story of Ukrainian veteran who drives again after losing arms and legs – video

Iryna BatiukTuesday, 15 July 2025, 11:52
I'm no longer dependent on anyone: story of Ukrainian veteran who drives again after losing arms and legs – video
Mykola Shot at the Unbroken National Rehabilitation Centre

Lviv native Mykola Shot, a forty-year-old Ukrainian veteran, who lost both arms and legs in the war, has taken the driver’s seat once again. This became possible thanks to special modifications added to his adaptive vehicle.

Source: Unbroken National Rehabilitation Centre

Details: Mykola Shot served with the Kholodnyi Yar Brigade. He lost all his limbs in a mortar attack near the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast.

Despite his severe injury, the veteran has been making extraordinary efforts to adapt to his new reality. Even four amputations did not stop him from returning to one of his lifelong passions – driving.

"Mykola has been driving for 20 years. It was extremely important for him to get behind the wheel again, even after such a traumatic injury," said the team at Unbroken.

To make the veteran’s dream come true, prosthetist Oles Solodukha fitted his car with custom-designed adaptive components – mounted on the steering wheel and doors.

"I’m no longer dependent on anyone. I can go where I need to go without asking anyone for extra help," Mykola said joyfully.

Earlier, prosthetists at Unbroken helped Mykola fulfil another wish – they designed leg prostheses with a special pattern. He had asked for his prosthesis socket to be painted in military pixel camouflage.

"It will be my symbol of resistance and resilience. I wanted it to be exactly like this," Mykola said at the time.

Russo-Ukrainian war
Russo-Ukrainian war
