Russia loses 1,110 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,110 soldiers killed and wounded and 40 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,022,090 (+1,110) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,985 (+2) tanks;

tanks; 22,931 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 29,794 (+40) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,427 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,191 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

43,013 (+73) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,436 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

53,786 (+90) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

