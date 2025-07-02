All Sections
Russia loses 1,110 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 July 2025, 07:14
Russia loses 1,110 soldiers over past day
Soldiers setting a drone for a combat mission. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,110 soldiers killed and wounded and 40 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,022,090 (+1,110) military personnel;
  • 10,985 (+2) tanks;
  • 22,931 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,794 (+40) artillery systems;
  • 1,427 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,191 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 43,013 (+73) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,436 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 53,786 (+90) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

