Russia loses 1,110 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 07:14
Russia has lost 1,110 soldiers killed and wounded and 40 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,022,090 (+1,110) military personnel;
- 10,985 (+2) tanks;
- 22,931 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,794 (+40) artillery systems;
- 1,427 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,191 (+1) air defence systems;
- 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 43,013 (+73) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,436 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 53,786 (+90) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
