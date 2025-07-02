Russians damage business and farm in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, damaging business premises in the city of Kryvyi Rih and a farming facility in the Samar district as well as injuring one person.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A building belonging to a business was damaged in the attack on Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters. A farming facility was damaged in the Pereshchepyne hromada in the Samar district. A fire broke out. A 69-year-old woman has been injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak said she had received treatment at the scene.

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Eight Russian drones were downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol district using an FPV drone and artillery.

The city of Nikopol and hromada were hit – a high-rise building, a house, a garage and an outbuilding were damaged and a power line was also affected.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!