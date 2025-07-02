A series of mysterious explosions on oil tankers has raised concerns across the global maritime industry, with observers suggesting the attacks may be part of a state-sponsored sabotage campaign.

Details: Five vessels have been struck by deliberate explosions since the beginning of the year. The latest incident happened last week when an explosion flooded the engine room of the Greek tanker Vilamoura off the coast of Libya.

All of the targeted ships had called at Russian ports within weeks before the attacks, prompting some security experts to suspect possible Ukrainian involvement. Kyiv has not commented on these cases, although Ukrainian services have previously carried out covert operations against Russian interests.

One security adviser said that "all fingers had pointed" to Ukraine. However, the nature of the latest explosion, which occurred in the vessel’s bottom rather than its side, led to alternative theories regarding the saboteurs.

Four of the affected vessels had visited ports in Libya, a country situated between rival factions that fund themselves through oil exports. All five tankers also had a record of stopping near Malta for resupply.

The attack on the Vilamoura follows a pattern of similar incidents – one in January and three more in February. Most took place in the Mediterranean Sea, though one tanker was struck in the Baltic Sea.

Martin Kelly, head of advisory for the maritime security firm EOS Risk Group, said that only some aspects of the latest incident resembled the earlier attacks.

"There remains a range of alternative possibilities including Libyan actors, and other state actors which have the capability and possibly motive," he said.

Four of the damaged tankers are owned by Greek and Cypriot shipping companies. The Vilamoura, which was hit last week, belongs to Cardiff Group, a company controlled by Greek shipping magnate George Economou.

The Seacharm, targeted in January off the coast of Türkiye, and the Seajewel, attacked in February near Italy, are both owned by Thenamaris, a major shipping group controlled by Nikolas Martinos.

The Grace Ferrum, damaged in February near Libya, is owned by the Cypriot company Cymare.

Another vessel, the Koala, was damaged in an explosion in the Russian port of Ust-Luga in February. In May, it was added to the EU sanctions list for violating rules for transporting Russian oil.

There have been no recorded violations of the G7-imposed US$60-per-barrel price cap for the other tankers. Tracking data indicates that the ships were mainly called to Russian ports to export Kazakh crude, which is not subject to sanctions.

Background: The Vilamoura, carrying one million barrels of oil, suffered an explosion off the coast of Libya.

