Ukraine can recover US$6.9bn through arbitration against Gazprom

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 20 July 2025, 15:05
Ukraine’s Naftogaz. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine can recover US$6.9 billion from Russia’s state-owned Gazprom energy company following an arbitration court decision, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he received a report from Serhii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz, a Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas company.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In the context of preparations for the upcoming meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors and the updates to tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy, we discussed ways to enforce arbitration awards in Ukraine’s favour.

To date, we have already secured several positive decisions from international arbitrations, totaling US$6.9 billion. These are entirely fair rulings that demonstrate the accountability of Russia and Gazprom and affirm the strength of international law."

He added that Ukraine is preparing steps to collect these funds and tomorrow, on 21 July, Ukrainian ambassadors will receive the relevant instructions.

