All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's foreign minister shares photos from Ukrainian ambassadors' visit to Zaporizhzhia

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 20 July 2025, 17:44
Ukraine's foreign minister shares photos from Ukrainian ambassadors' visit to Zaporizhzhia
Photo: Andrii Sybiha on X

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has shared images of dozens of heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad visiting Zaporizhzhia as part of the annual Ambassadors’ Conference.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported European Pravda

Quote: "Today, we visited the frontlines of Zaporizhzhia and the region, as well as the Orikhiv district, with all Ukrainian ambassadors from around the world. The bravery of the people of Zaporizhzhia deserves our highest respect."

Advertisement:

Details: The ambassadors, he added, saw houses destroyed by Russian strikes, frontline trenches, an underground school shelter, critical infrastructure, major industrial facilities, and honoured fallen Ukrainian defenders at the Tree of Life memorial.

Quote: "Such visits provide a new understanding of how people live in Ukraine, what they go through, and what their most pressing needs are. They provide diplomats with new motivation to be more persuasive and achieve more tangible results."

Details: Sybiha also noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would open the Ambassadors’ Conference on Monday 21 July, titled From the Strength of Diplomacy to the Diplomacy of Strength.

Background:

  • On Sunday 20 July, Zelenskyy stated that he had received a report from Sybiha, which led to them agreeing on replacement of the heads of several embassies.
  • Olha Stefanishyna, former deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, is expected to become Ukraine’s new ambassador to the US.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaZaporizhzhia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
Russians plan to launch 2,000 drones on Ukraine simultaneously, German general says
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Usyk stuns Dubois with 5th-round KO, solidifies heavyweight crown
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Zelenskyy approves replacement of ambassadors in several embassies
Ukrainian parliament reappoints Sybiha as foreign minister
Ukrainian foreign minister urges US and EU to hit Russia with sanctions after large-scale attack on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
19:31
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, drones and artillery, 2 injured
19:25
Ukrainian troops destroy rare Russian electronic warfare system KOP-2 – video
17:44
Ukraine's foreign minister shares photos from Ukrainian ambassadors' visit to Zaporizhzhia
17:33
Six civilians injured in Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
16:35
Russia attacks Sumy: child injured, houses and cars damaged – photos
16:14
Zelenskyy approves replacement of ambassadors in several embassies
15:56
Usyk does not rule out MMA fight with YouTuber Jake Paul – video
15:53
"Russian logistics must suffer significantly": Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discuss long-range strikes
15:05
Ukraine can recover US$6.9bn through arbitration against Gazprom
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: