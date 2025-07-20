Ukraine's foreign minister shares photos from Ukrainian ambassadors' visit to Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has shared images of dozens of heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad visiting Zaporizhzhia as part of the annual Ambassadors’ Conference.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported European Pravda

Quote: "Today, we visited the frontlines of Zaporizhzhia and the region, as well as the Orikhiv district, with all Ukrainian ambassadors from around the world. The bravery of the people of Zaporizhzhia deserves our highest respect."

Advertisement:

Today, we visited the frontlines of Zaporizhzhia and the region, as well as the Orikhiv district, with all Ukrainian ambassadors from around the world.



The bravery of the people of Zaporizhzhia deserves our highest respect.



Despite constant Russian terror, the region lives,… pic.twitter.com/1MY5Zgsee4 — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) July 20, 2025

Details: The ambassadors, he added, saw houses destroyed by Russian strikes, frontline trenches, an underground school shelter, critical infrastructure, major industrial facilities, and honoured fallen Ukrainian defenders at the Tree of Life memorial.

Quote: "Such visits provide a new understanding of how people live in Ukraine, what they go through, and what their most pressing needs are. They provide diplomats with new motivation to be more persuasive and achieve more tangible results."

Details: Sybiha also noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would open the Ambassadors’ Conference on Monday 21 July, titled From the Strength of Diplomacy to the Diplomacy of Strength.

Background:

On Sunday 20 July, Zelenskyy stated that he had received a report from Sybiha, which led to them agreeing on replacement of the heads of several embassies.

Olha Stefanishyna, former deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, is expected to become Ukraine’s new ambassador to the US.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!