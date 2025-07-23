Zaporizhzhia Oblast unveils first anti-drone tunnel on Orikhiv highway

The first specialised anti-drone tunnel has been constructed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a vital shield for civilian and military transport against Russian first-person view (FPV) drone strikes.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, as reported by Zprz.city

Details: The protective structure is now complete along one of the most perilous logistics routes – the Orikhiv highway.

"We have built the first anti-drone road on Orikhiv highway – stretching 6.5 kilometres. This is merely the start. We have an ambitious vision to construct over 200 kilometres of safeguarded roads across the region," Fedorov declared.

"In the coming days, I am planning a meeting with the Minister of Defence to align efforts and accelerate this initiative," he added.

The tunnel’s construction is funded by the Joint Defence Fund. All essentials – from metal frameworks and nets to consumables – have been procured. Soldiers from the Zaporizhzhia brigade played a pivotal role, infusing the project with combat-honed experience that shaped its engineering design.

This anti-drone tunnel ensures safer passage for personnel, equipment and evacuations of wounded people. For civilians, it reduces the risks of travelling on frontline territories.

Background: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Ukraine is poised to contract the full output of interceptor drones from its companies by year-end.

