Brave1 defence tech cluster to issue grants for production of explosives

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has launched a grant programme within the Brave1 defence tech cluster to scale up the production of explosives.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Quote: "With the grant funds, companies will be able to create or expand production capacities, purchase components, systems and other means for the manufacture of explosives. Clear and transparent competitive tendering procedures, quality assessment and product testing are provided for."

Details: Shmyhal also noted that, in total, the Brave1 cluster has already issued about 560 grants worth more than UAH 2.2 billion (US$52.7 million).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Digital Transformation clarified that the government had adopted a corresponding resolution and that Brave1 would now issue grants for the production of explosives.

"Each stage of the grant projects will be monitored by a commission. Technical expertise will be provided by the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine to verify the effectiveness and suitability of explosives for use on the front lines," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said in a statement.

All details regarding the grant selection procedure will also be announced later.

Background: On a related note, in June, Brave1 launched a service for "mature" manufacturers who do not need grants.

