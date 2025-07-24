All Sections
WBO appoints Ukrainian boxer Usyk's next opponent

Oleksandr BulavaThursday, 24 July 2025, 16:49
WBO appoints Ukrainian boxer Usyk's next opponent
Oleksandr Usyk in the middle. Photo: Usyk on Facebook

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has ordered undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) to fight the organisation's interim champion Joseph Parker (36-3, 24 KOs).

Source: the organisation's press service

Details: The boxers' teams have been given 30 days to reach an agreement on the fight; otherwise, promotional bidding will be scheduled.

If Usyk refuses to defend his WBO title, he will be forced to vacate it. In that case, he will lose his undisputed world boxing title.

Background:

  • Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois on 20 July, becoming the undisputed world champion in super heavyweight (over 90.72 kg) for the second time, making him the first boxer in history to achieve this feat.
  • Joseph had his last fight in February. He was supposed to fight Dubois, but the Briton withdrew from the fight due to illness three days before the event. He was replaced by Martin Bakole. Parker knocked out the Congolese in the second round.
  • Usyk and Parker already discussed a possible fight immediately after the end of the bout with Dubois.

