Cyberattack on Dutch Public Prosecution Office linked to Russia

Russia may be behind the hacker attack on the internal IT system of the Dutch Public Prosecution Office (OM), which has been disconnected from the internet for a long time.

Source: AD.nl media outlet with reference to sources in the Dutch government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to "well-informed sources" in the Dutch judiciary, there are "clear signs" that the hacker attack on the Public Prosecution Office is linked to Russia.

AD.nl sources suspect that the attackers may have had access to the Dutch prosecutor's IT system for weeks before the vulnerability was discovered.

The sources reported that the cyberattack may have been aimed at gathering information about investigations that the Netherlands is conducting against Russia or destabilising the Netherlands because of its support for Ukraine.

Background:

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service was disconnected from the internet at the end of last week after an investigation revealed signs of unauthorised access to internal systems.

The incident was so serious that the agency is currently unable to predict when it will be reconnected to the network.

The Netherlands recently stated that it has recorded an increase in cyberattacks from Russia aimed at undermining social stability and creating a sense of anxiety.

