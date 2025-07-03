Rescue efforts completed after Russian attack on Odesa: six people injured – photos, video
Ukraine's State Emergency Service has completed its efforts to deal with the aftermath of a night-time Russian drone attack on Odesa. Six people, including two children, have been injured as a result of a strike on an eight-storey residential building.
Source: State Emergency Service
Quote: "Rescue workers have completed the efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa."
Details: Reports indicate that six people have been injured in the Russian strikes and 11 others have been rescued.
"We wish everyone a speedy recovery," added the State Emergency Service.
Background: On the night of 2-3 July, explosions rocked Odesa amid a Russian drone threat. Later, it was reported that a nine-storey building had been damaged in the drone attack and that 50 people had been evacuated.
