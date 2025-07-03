All Sections
Russian drone hits nine-storey building in Odesa: fire breaks out, five people injured – photos, video

Olha Hlushchenko, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 3 July 2025, 02:56
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: Odesa City Council

Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa amid the threat of enemy drones on the night of 2-3 July. A nine-storey residential building has been damaged in a drone attack, with 50 people evacuated and five injured, including two children.

Source: Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: At 02:23, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast due to the threat of Russian drones.

At 02:50, Trukhanov urged Odesa residents to stay in safe places, as the city was under UAv attack.

At 02:51, Suspilne reported that explosions had been heard in Odesa.

Kiper also called on residents of Odesa and the Odesa district to stay in shelters.

Updated: After the all clear was given at 03:10, Dumska reported that a high-rise building had been damaged in the drone attack.

At 03:14, Kiper reported damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.

Quote from Kiper: "Even with air defence systems actively responding, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. Information about casualties is being confirmed. All the appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath."

Details: Local Telegram channels posted footage of a fire in a high-rise building in Odesa

At dawn, Trukhanov stated that the "high-rise building was seriously damaged".

 
Damaged high-rise building
Photo: Odesa City Council
 
Apartment on fire
Photo: Odesa City Council
 
Fire crane approaching the burning apartment
фото: мерія Одеси
 
Odesa resident being evacuated
Photo: Odesa City Council
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: Odesa City Council

Quote from Trukhanov: "All the appropriate services are working at the scene. 

Treatment is being provided to those affected."

Details: After 05:30, Trukhanov reported that an emergency headquarters was operating near the damaged building.

Quote from Trukhanov: "Rescue workers freed five people trapped on the upper floors. There were two children among them. All of them are receiving the necessary treatment. 

Three people have been hospitalised. 

Early reports indicate that one of the building's stairwells suffered significant damage. It is unsafe to stay there."

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that 50 people had been evacuated from the affected nine-storey building and four people had been injured.

Updated: Kiper said that five people had sustained injuries in the Russian attack on Odesa, including a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. The children have been taken to hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation. Other adults who were affected are continuing to receive outpatient treatment after receiving all the necessary medical treatment.

Quote from Kiper: "A multi-storey residential building and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged. Fires broke out in the apartments of Odesa residents which were quickly extinguished by our firefighters. Six apartments were completely destroyed and another 36 were partially damaged."

