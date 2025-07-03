All Sections
Ukraine confirms drone strike on Russia's Energia plant in Yelets

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 3 July 2025, 15:26
Energia plant on the map. Screenshot: Google Maps

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the destruction of a facility belonging to the Russian defence industry – the Energia plant in the city of Yelets in Lipetsk Oblast of Russia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "As part of the efforts to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Russian aggressor, on the night of 2-3 July, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, inflicted fire damage on the JSC Energia (Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast of the Russian Federation), which is engaged in ensuring serial production of batteries and accumulators for means of destruction for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

Details: General Staff notes that the company manufactured power elements for universal gliding and correction modules, which convert ordinary free-falling aerial bombs into guided ones with greater range and accuracy.

In addition, the plant produced batteries and accumulators for Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems, Kh-35U sea-based cruise missiles and energy systems for other specialised weapons.

Explosions were recorded at the plant and production facilities were halted. The final results of the strike are being clarified.

Background: On the morning of 3 July, Russian authorities reported drone attacks on four regions that occurred on the night of 2-3 July, with explosions heard in the cities of Lipetsk and Yelets in Lipetsk Oblast – the former is home to a military airfield, the latter to a battery plant.

General StaffRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
