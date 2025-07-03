Drones attack Russian cities of Lipetsk and Yelets where military airfield and battery plant are – photos, videos

Russian authorities have reported drone attacks on four regions that occurred on the night of 2-3 July, with explosions heard in the cities of Lipetsk and Yelets in Lipetsk Oblast – the former is home to a military airfield, the latter to a battery plant.

Source: Astra, a Russian Telegram channel; Russian Ministry of Defence; Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov; Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram

Quote from Artamonov: "A fire broke out after a drone crashed in a car park of one of the facilities in Yelets. The fire has now been contained. Employees of the nearest workshops have been evacuated. Early reports indicate no injuries or fatalities."

Details: Artamonov did not specify which facility was targeted but said that "reports of [drone] debris falling are coming in from various districts".

Artamonov claimed that debris had fallen on a house in the Lipetsk district, killing one person and injuring two others, while another drone had hit a section of an apartment block under construction in Yelets.

The apartment block supposedly struck by debris. Photo: Artamonov on Telegram

Astra stressed that residents of Lipetsk and the surrounding region have reported a large number of explosions.

Російський Липецьк, де розташований військовий аеродром, атакували дрони. Там лунали вибухи. Відео з Telegram-каналу Astra.

Обережно: на відео присутня нецензурна лексика pic.twitter.com/XUGGAKsPrZ — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 3, 2025

Those people claimed that drones had yet again attacked the Energiya plant in Yelets, which manufactures batteries for drones, aircraft and the navy.

Момент атаки на Єлець Липецької області РФ, де, за попередніми даними, атакували завод акумуляторів "Енергія". Telegram-каналу Astra. pic.twitter.com/6hmOGfYC4F — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 3, 2025

Later, Astra reported that it had geolocated the footage of the damage in the car park, which the governor had previously mentioned, and concluded that the target was in fact the Energiya plant.

"Footage provided by eyewitnesses shows that one of the UAVs hit the asphalt near the plant and a fire broke out on the territory of the business itself. The photos and videos indeed show the territory of the Energiya plant and its main building," the message reads.

Damage on the territory of the Energiya plant. Photo: Astra

This plant had already been attacked on the night of 22-23 May.

Lipetsk is home to a Russian military airfield where Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft are based. It was also attacked in August 2024.

Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev also reported a UAV attack. He claimed that the roof of a house had been damaged in Voronezh when debris from a downed drone fell on it, while one village had been cut off from the power grid due to a damaged transmission line.

In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defence asserted that its air defence units had destroyed "69 Ukrainian drones", adding that 27 UAVs were supposedly shot down over Belgorod Oblast, 22 over Voronezh Oblast, 10 over Lipetsk Oblast, 8 over Kursk Oblast and 2 over temporarily occupied Crimea.

Meanwhile, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov and Alexander Khinshtein, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, made no public remarks about the attacks.

The Telegram channel Astra also reported that Rosaviatsiya (Federal Air Transport Agency) had imposed temporary restrictions on flights at the airports of Saratov in Saratov Oblast and Tambov in Tambov Oblast.

Yevgeny Pervyshov, acting Governor of Tambov Oblast, did not comment on the attack but reported a fire at a facility in the city of Kotovsk that killed three employees.

Quote from Pervyshov: "As reported by the Kotovsk mayor, a fire broke out at one of the city's facilities on the night of 2-3 July. Early reports show that the cause was a disruption of technological processes. The fire was quickly contained... Three employees were killed. Three more people were injured, two of whom were taken to hospital."

More details: Pervyshov did not specify the exact location of the fire, but Kotovsk is home to several factories, particularly a gunpowder plant, plastics factories, a technological equipment factory and others.

