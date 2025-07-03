All Sections
Former occupation "mayor" killed in explosion in Luhansk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 July 2025, 16:15
Manolis Pilavov. Photo: TASS

Manolis Pilavov, former head of the occupation Russian administration, has been killed in an explosion in temporarily occupied Luhansk.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; social media

Details: Media reports indicate that the explosion occurred around midday on 3 July on Taras Shevchenko Street. The so-called "Luhansk People's Republic government" stated that one person was killed and three others injured in the explosion.

Later, Russian media reported that the deceased was Manolis Pilavov, who headed the so-called "administration" of Russian-occupied Luhansk from December 2014 to November 2023.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the explosive device was planted behind the door of his home.

A video supposedly showing the scene has appeared on social media channels.

