Zelenskyy presents award to 11-year-old Dane raising money for Ukrainian children

Thursday, 3 July 2025, 18:53
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented an award to 11-year-old volunteer Jens Fog Thomsen during his visit to Denmark.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Thomsen received the Future of Ukraine award from Zelenskyy, becoming the first foreigner to receive this honour.

"Since last year, he has been handcrafting Easter decorations and, through their sale, has raised over 34,000 Danish kroner to purchase school backpacks and supplies for Ukrainian children affected by the war," the president said.

The President’s Office clarified that Jens began helping Ukraine in 2024 after seeing news about Ukrainian children who had lost their homes due to Russian aggression.

Since then, he has been creating Easter decorations in the form of blue-and-yellow beaded chicks.

Background:

  • In late May, Zelenskyy presented the Future of Ukraine awards to 24 children.
  • On Thursday 3 July, the president arrived in Denmark, which will hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union until the end of 2025.

