Number of injured in Russian attack on Poltava rises to 59 – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 3 July 2025, 20:19
The debris of a Shahed drone. Photo: National Police

A Russian attack on the city of Poltava on 3 July resulted in the death of two people and injuries to 59 more. 

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "The number of injured following the Russian strike on Poltava has risen to 59. It is currently known that two people have been killed."

The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: National Police
 
The policemen at the site of the attack.
Photo: National Police
 
A policewoman and a rescue worker at the site of the attack.
Photo: National Police

Background: On the morning of 3 July, Russia attacked Poltava using drones. The strike targeted the buildings of the Poltava's military enlistment office, causing fire.

PoltavaRusso-Ukrainian war
