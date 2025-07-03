All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack on Poltava: enlistment office ablaze, 2 killed, 11 injured – photos, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 3 July 2025, 10:33
Russian drone attack on Poltava: enlistment office ablaze, 2 killed, 11 injured – photos, video
Poltava. Photo: Wikimapia

Russian forces attacked the city of Poltava with drones on the morning of 3 July, causing a fire on the premises of a military enlistment office and killing two people and injuring 11.

Source: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy struck the city of Poltava at around 09:00 today, on 3 July. A fire broke out in the building of the Poltava Unified Centre for Recruitment and Social Support due to one of the hits."

Advertisement:

Details: A second drone strike near the Poltava recruitment centre sparked a fire on the grounds of a residential building. 

 

Quote from the Ground Forces: "Sadly, fatalities and injuries occurred, particularly among civilians. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about casualties is being gathered and will be reported later."

 
 

Updated: According to Kohut, early reports indicate that two people have been killed and 11 injured. An emergency response headquarters has been set up at the site. All appropriate services are engaged.

Background: On the morning of 3 July 2025, air-raid warnings were issued in Poltava as residents reported hearing explosions during a Russian drone attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poltavadronesmilitary enlistment officecasualties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Poltava
Two military enlistment officers and two servicewomen injured in Russian drone strike on Poltava
Poltava under Russian UAV attack: explosions heard in city
Russians damage railway station in Poltava
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: