Russian drone attack on Poltava: enlistment office ablaze, 2 killed, 11 injured – photos, video

Russian forces attacked the city of Poltava with drones on the morning of 3 July, causing a fire on the premises of a military enlistment office and killing two people and injuring 11.

Source: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy struck the city of Poltava at around 09:00 today, on 3 July. A fire broke out in the building of the Poltava Unified Centre for Recruitment and Social Support due to one of the hits."

Details: A second drone strike near the Poltava recruitment centre sparked a fire on the grounds of a residential building.

Quote from the Ground Forces: "Sadly, fatalities and injuries occurred, particularly among civilians. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about casualties is being gathered and will be reported later."

Updated: According to Kohut, early reports indicate that two people have been killed and 11 injured. An emergency response headquarters has been set up at the site. All appropriate services are engaged.

Background: On the morning of 3 July 2025, air-raid warnings were issued in Poltava as residents reported hearing explosions during a Russian drone attack.

