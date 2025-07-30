All Sections
Ukrainian government fails again to appoint selected head of Bureau of Economic Security

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzWednesday, 30 July 2025, 13:57
Ukrainian government fails again to appoint selected head of Bureau of Economic Security
Photo from Facebook

At its latest meeting, the Ukrainian government has once again failed to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi – nominated by the selection commission – as head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Details: On Wednesday 30 July, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko chaired the government meeting, during which Tsyvinskyi was rejected for the second time as head of the BES.

On 23 July, the BES selection commission, which includes international representatives, submitted Tsyvinskyi’s candidacy for the second time.

Earlier, shortly after her appointment, Svyrydenko stated that the procedure through which the government refused to appoint the selected BES head complied with legal and regulatory requirements.

Background:

  • It was earlier reported that Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, had won the competition for the position of BES head.
  • On 24 June, the Security Service of Ukraine informed the selection commission that some candidates should undergo polygraph testing due to alleged ties between their relatives and the Russian Federation – including Tsyvinskyi.
  • The commission later submitted a formal nomination of Tsyvinskyi to then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. 
  • However, the government did not approve his appointment as head of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

