All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Gas pipeline damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast due to Russian attack

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 30 July 2025, 18:54
Gas pipeline damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast due to Russian attack
Stock Photo

A gas pipeline has been damaged during a Russian attack on the frontline town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Mykolaiv branch of gas company Gazmerezhi

Details: More than a hundred customers were left without gas supply.

Advertisement:

Gas engineers quickly localised the emergency and are working to restore gas supply to residents as soon as possible.

Their efforts are complicated by ongoing Russian attacks.

Background: Sumy Oblast Military Administration is working with businesses on measures to protect petrol stations from Russian strikes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Mykolaiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
Dozens walk out as sanctioned Russian official speaks at Geneva Parliament Speakers Conference – video
Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer detained by security service was monitoring Zelenskyy's former business partner – sources
All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Russian rocket artillery hits Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast: houses damaged
Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast with drones: dachas on fire, man injured
Russians attack Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv Oblast, killing one man
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Russians attack Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring woman, 60
19:57
Russians strike Kharkiv suburb: 1 killed, 8 injured, including firefighters – photos
19:25
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
19:05
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
18:54
Gas pipeline damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast due to Russian attack
18:47
Bloomberg reveals how Russian official Matviyenko entered Geneva despite EU sanctions
18:29
Orbán: I respect Zelenskyy, but he made mistakes
18:26
Poland still investigating fall of Russian missile near Bydgoszcz in December 2022
18:22
Kremlin spokesperson comments on Moldovan president's accusations of interference in elections in Moldova
17:18
Group of Ukrainian children who studied online in Ukrainian schools brought back from Russian occupation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: