Gas pipeline damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast due to Russian attack

A gas pipeline has been damaged during a Russian attack on the frontline town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Mykolaiv branch of gas company Gazmerezhi

Details: More than a hundred customers were left without gas supply.

Gas engineers quickly localised the emergency and are working to restore gas supply to residents as soon as possible.

Their efforts are complicated by ongoing Russian attacks.

Background: Sumy Oblast Military Administration is working with businesses on measures to protect petrol stations from Russian strikes.

