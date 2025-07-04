Trump says he has made no progress in talks with Putin on ending war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said he was left dissatisfied with the outcome of his phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during which he failed to make any progress on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington

Details: When asked by a journalist whether his conversation with Putin had brought him any closer to reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, Trump replied that he "didn’t make any progress" with him.

Quote: "We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran and we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine, and I'm not happy about that. I didn’t make any progress with them today at all."

Background:

Putin said on 3 July that he was scheduled to hold a phone call with Trump.

Trump later confirmed the conversation, which was to take place at 10:00 US time (17:00 Kyiv time).

