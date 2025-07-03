Putin says he will hold phone call with Trump, later confirmed by US president

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that he will have a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday 3 July.

Source: Russian propaganda outlets RIA Novosti and TASS; Truth Social

Quote from TASS: "Putin said that he will have a conversation with Trump today."

Advertisement:

Update: Later, Trump confirmed a phone call with Putin scheduled for 10:00 US time (17:00 Kyiv time).

"Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 a.m.," he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Screenshot Truth Social

Previously:

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are planning to hold a phone conversation on Friday 4 July.

Politico reported that the United States and Ukraine are working to arrange a phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy amid suspensions in arms supplies.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the United States has not suspended all arms supplies to Ukraine and that the Pentagon's decision the day before was just "one situation".

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is currently working with the US to clarify all the details of military aid deliveries following reports of the suspension.

Background:

On 17 May, Trump announced that he would hold a phone call with Putin on 19 May, followed by conversations with Zelenskyy and NATO allies.

On 19 May, Trump began negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine by holding a phone call with Zelenskyy.

The conversation between Trump and Putin lasted more than two hours. Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact has been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!