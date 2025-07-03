All Sections
Putin says he will hold phone call with Trump, later confirmed by US president

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 3 July 2025, 16:30
Putin says he will hold phone call with Trump, later confirmed by US president
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that he will have a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday 3 July.

Source: Russian propaganda outlets RIA Novosti and TASS; Truth Social

Quote from TASS: "Putin said that he will have a conversation with Trump today."

Update: Later, Trump confirmed a phone call with Putin scheduled for 10:00 US time (17:00 Kyiv time).

"Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 a.m.," he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

 
Screenshot Truth Social

Previously: 

  • Earlier, the Financial Times reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are planning to hold a phone conversation on Friday 4 July.
  • Politico reported that the United States and Ukraine are working to arrange a phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy amid suspensions in arms supplies.
  • US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the United States has not suspended all arms supplies to Ukraine and that the Pentagon's decision the day before was just "one situation".
  • Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is currently working with the US to clarify all the details of military aid deliveries following reports of the suspension.

Background: 

  • On 17 May, Trump announced that he would hold a phone call with Putin on 19 May, followed by conversations with Zelenskyy and NATO allies.
  • On 19 May, Trump began negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine by holding a phone call with Zelenskyy.
  • The conversation between Trump and Putin lasted more than two hours. Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact has been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.

