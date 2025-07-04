All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Railway infrastructure damaged in Kyiv as result of Russian attack

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 4 July 2025, 05:54
Railway infrastructure damaged in Kyiv as result of Russian attack
Stock photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

A Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July has caused damage to the Ukrainian railway network. Passenger train traffic is partially restricted, and some trains are delayed by up to two hours.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia, a Ukrainian state-owned railways operator

Quote: "Passenger trains heading west are being diverted via Vyshneve and Darnytsia, causing delays of up to two hours.

Advertisement:

Kyiv City Express is currently only operating on the northern half-circle Sviatoshyn – Pochaina – Darnytsia line (in both directions). Due to the combination with passenger trains, there may be changes to the timetable."

Details: The company reported that, to reduce inconvenience, it has already deployed reserve diesel locomotives to ensure the transport of passengers within the capital on the Sviatoshyn – Kyiv – Pasazhyrskyi section.

Background: From the evening of 3 July and throughout the night of 3-4 July, the Russians carried out a large-scale attack on Kyiv with strike drones and ballistic missiles. Fires and damage to residential buildings were reported in six districts of the city. Early reports indicated that 19 people had sustained injuries.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukrainian RailwaysKyiv
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
Ukrainian Railways
Russians damage railway station in Poltava
Russians damage key rail systems at Odesa railway station
Russian attack damages Intercity+ train at depot
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: