Railway infrastructure damaged in Kyiv as result of Russian attack

A Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July has caused damage to the Ukrainian railway network. Passenger train traffic is partially restricted, and some trains are delayed by up to two hours.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia, a Ukrainian state-owned railways operator

Quote: "Passenger trains heading west are being diverted via Vyshneve and Darnytsia, causing delays of up to two hours.

Kyiv City Express is currently only operating on the northern half-circle Sviatoshyn – Pochaina – Darnytsia line (in both directions). Due to the combination with passenger trains, there may be changes to the timetable."

Details: The company reported that, to reduce inconvenience, it has already deployed reserve diesel locomotives to ensure the transport of passengers within the capital on the Sviatoshyn – Kyiv – Pasazhyrskyi section.

Background: From the evening of 3 July and throughout the night of 3-4 July, the Russians carried out a large-scale attack on Kyiv with strike drones and ballistic missiles. Fires and damage to residential buildings were reported in six districts of the city. Early reports indicated that 19 people had sustained injuries.

