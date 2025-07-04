Russia launches large-scale UAV and ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: 19 injured, damage and fires in 6 districts

Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on Kyiv with attack UAVs and ballistic missiles on the night of 3-4 July. Fires and damage to residential buildings have been reported in six of the city’s districts. Early reports indicate that 19 people have been injured.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and air defence was responding in the evening.

Tkachenko confirmed that a Russian drone had been downed. Debris was found in an open area in the Solomianskyi district. Early reports indicate that there was no damage or casualties.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence continues to respond.

Updated: Later, Tkachenko reported that there were still Russian drones over Kyiv. There was information about a fire on the roof of a 16-storey residential building in the Obolonskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that medics had been called to the Obolonskyi district. Early reports indicate that drone debris fell on the roof of a residential building. Medics and emergency workers are heading to the scene.

Later, Klitschko reported that there was no damage to the building and no injured people had been found at the scene in the Obolonskyi district where medics and emergency workers had been dispatched earlier.

At 22:41, Klitschko reported that drone debris had been found in the Dniprovskyi district near an educational institution and a few residential buildings. Emergency services are already operating at the scene.

Updated at 23:57. Tkachenko stated that a nonresidential building has caught fire in the Solomianskyi district as a result of the Russian attack. Information regarding those injured is being ascertained.

Updated at 01:55. Tkachenko wrote that strikes have been reported in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital. In total, over 13 different locations suffered damage, with most of them being residential developments.

Updated: At 02:30, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv. A series of powerful explosions could be heard in the city.

Updated: At 03:06, Tkachenko reported that a man had been injured in the Holosiivskyi district.

Ambulances were called to the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

Quote from Tkachenko: "In addition, parts of drones were reported falling near residential buildings at four locations in the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts."

Updated at 03:26. Fires started by the Russian attack have been reported at multiple locations in Kyiv and the air currently has a very high concentration of combustion gases, reported Tkachenko.

Updated: At 03:59, Tkachenko reported that eight people have been injured in Russia’s combined nighttime attack on Kyiv.

As of 04:10, fires and damage to buildings have been reported in six districts of the city.

Klitschko reported that fallen drone debris landed in the grounds of residential buildings and an educational institution in the Dniprovskyi district.

In the Solomianskyi district, drone debris landed on the roof of a nonresidential development, as well as on the premises of a garage cooperative, causing a fire to break out. Moreover, multiple warehouses and an administrative building were on fire.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris from a fallen Russian drone landed on warehouses, causing a fire. Drone debris also fell near a 16-storey residential building, setting multiple cars on fire. A fire also broke out in a residential area due to fallen drone debris.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in a couple of places on open ground. No explosions or fires were reported.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris damaged an eight-storey uninhabited residential building. A fire broke out on the ground floor. There was also a fire in a residential area.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a medical facility was damaged by fallen drone debris.

Updated: The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 04:50.

Updated at 04:52. Klitschko reported that the number of those injured had risen to 14.

"Twelve of them were hospitalised by medics and two received medical treatment at the scene," Klitshko stated.

Updated at 06:42. "Nineteen residents of the capital have been injured in the enemy’s nighttime attack on Kyiv. Five people are receiving outpatient treatment, 14 have been hospitalised," Klitschko reported.

