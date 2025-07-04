Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
Friday, 4 July 2025, 08:01
Russia has lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 380 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,024,210 (+1,120) military personnel;
- 10,988 (+2) tanks;
- 22,946 (+10) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,865 (+50) artillery systems;
- 1,428 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,191 (+0) air defence systems;
- 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 43,303 (+205) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,436 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 53,999 (+112) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,925 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
