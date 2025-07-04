Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters

Dutch intelligence services have collected evidence of Russia's large-scale use of banned chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans in a comment to Reuters

Details: Brekelmans said that his country's intelligence can confirm that Russia is increasing its use of chemical weapons, and he called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

"This intensification is concerning because it is part of a trend we have been observing for several years now, where Russia's use of chemical weapons in this war is becoming more normalised, standardised, and widespread," Brekelmans said.

Peter Reesink, Head of the Dutch military intelligence, said the conclusions were based on "our own independent intelligence".

Brekelmans said that at least three Ukrainian deaths were related to the use of chemical weapons, and more than 2,500 people wounded on the battlefield reported chemical weapons-related symptoms to Ukrainian health authorities.

Reesink, for his part, spoke of "thousands of instances" of chemical weapons use, referring to Ukrainian data on 9,000 cases.

"We must further increase the pressure. This means looking at more sanctions and specifically not allowing them (Russia) to participate in international bodies like the Executive Council of the OPCW," Reesink said.

The Dutch military and general intelligence services, in cooperation with foreign partners, say they have found concrete evidence of Russia's intensification of chemical weapons production.

Reesink said this includes increased research capabilities and the recruitment of scientists to develop chemical weapons. He emphasised that Russian officials have instructed soldiers on how to use toxic chemical warfare agents.

"This isn't just some ad-hoc tinkering at the frontline; it is truly part of a large-scale programme. And that is, of course, also concerning because if we don't clarify and publicise what Russia is doing, it's highly likely these trends will continue," Reesink said.

The head of the Dutch military intelligence emphasised that the use of chemical weapons by the Russian armed forces is "almost standing operating procedure".

"We specifically linked the use of chloropicrin to improvised munitions, such as filled light bulbs and empty bottles that are hung from a drone. When it comes to teargas, we see that they are also misusing and converting existing munitions to act as the carrier for the gas," Reesink said.

Chloropicrin is listed as a banned choking agent by the OPCW, which was established to implement and monitor compliance with the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

It can cause severe irritation of the skin, eyes and respiratory tract. If ingested, it can cause burns to the mouth and stomach, nausea and vomiting, and difficulty breathing.

Background:

In May 2024, the United States justified its sanctions against Russia by claiming that Russian troops had used a banned chemical agent, chloropicrin, against the Ukrainian armed forces.

In October, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual in connection with the use of chemical weapons by the Russian military against Ukraine.

