UK sanctions Russia for use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

On 8 October, the United Kingdom announced new sanctions against three Russian entities and one individual due to the Russian military’s use of chemical weapons against Ukraine.

Details: The statement refers to the use on the battlefield of chloropicrin, a substance classified as a chemical weapon by the International Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Sanctions have been imposed on the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops of the Russian Armed Forces and their chief, Igor Kirillov, who is directly accused of involvement in the use of chemical weapons and the spread of disinformation.

Also among those sanctioned are the 27th and 33rd Research Centres of the Russian Ministry of Defence, which, the statement says, are involved in the development of chemical and biological weapons.

The United States cited Russian troops’ use of the banned chemical substance chloropicrin against the Armed Forces of Ukraine as grounds for imposing new sanctions against Russia in May.

The US State Department also noted that Russian troops in Ukraine are also using similar chemical irritants that are commonly used by police to disperse demonstrations.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stressed that Britain "will not sit idly by" while Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin rides roughshod over international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention.

"I have made it my personal mission to challenge this malign activity, and I will not back down," he stressed.

In high concentrations, chloropicrin is highly irritating to the lungs, eyes and skin. Although not as dangerous as other chemical weapons, it causes vomiting, dizziness, severe inflammation of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract, and convulsions, as well as loss of consciousness and skin lesions.

All these symptoms come on suddenly, and a person exposed to chloropicrin in high concentrations can die in a matter of minutes. Chloropicrin also contaminates food and water.

Background:

In early September, the UK announced restrictive measures against Iran in response to its decision to send ballistic missiles to Russia.

The UK has also imposed sanctions on two legal entities and five vessels involved in the transportation of Russian liquefied natural gas.

