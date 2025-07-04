All Sections
Russian strike causes blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 4 July 2025, 18:31
Russian strike causes blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have caused a blackout at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by striking a transmission line connecting the plant with Ukraine’s unified power grid.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Telegram

Details: "This line enables the plant to meet its internal needs to maintain radiation safety," Halushchenko said.

He pointed out that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the plant has experienced a complete blackout eight times and has repeatedly been on the verge of one.

Background: On 7 May, a Russian attack cut power from one of the two external transmission lines linking the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine’s unified power grid.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
