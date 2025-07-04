Russian strike causes blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russian forces have caused a blackout at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by striking a transmission line connecting the plant with Ukraine’s unified power grid.
Source: Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Telegram
Details: "This line enables the plant to meet its internal needs to maintain radiation safety," Halushchenko said.
He pointed out that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the plant has experienced a complete blackout eight times and has repeatedly been on the verge of one.
Background: On 7 May, a Russian attack cut power from one of the two external transmission lines linking the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine’s unified power grid.
