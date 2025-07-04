All Sections
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih for second time in a day: eight injured – photos

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 4 July 2025, 19:55
Firefighters extinguishing a fire caused by the Russian strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian troops have attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast for the second time since the beginning of 4 July, with casualties reported.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "This evening, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih yet again. 

A fire has broken out and civilian infrastructure has been damaged. There are casualties."

Update: Later, Vilkul reported that the number of people injured had risen to three: one is in a serious condition and two are in a moderate condition.

Emergency workers have released photos from the scene of the strike.

 
As of 20:27, seven people are known to have been injured: one in a serious condition, three in a moderate condition, and three with minor injuries who will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Lysak later reported that the number of people injured had risen to eight.

Firefighters have extinguished the fires caused by the attack. Two apartment buildings, an educational institution, a hotel and several vehicles were damaged.

Background: On the morning of 4 July, six people, including two emergency workers, were injured in two Russian drone strikes on Kryvyi Rih.

