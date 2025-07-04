Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 6 people

A Russian drone strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast left six people injured on the morning of 4 July.

Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District State Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Sytnychenko: "The enemy has attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with UAVs. Early reports indicate two men have been injured. A fire broke out at the scene."

Details: Sytnychenko said all the circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

Update: Later, Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, said that the Russians had hit a civilian infrastructure facility; three people were injured.

"At the moment, three injured have been injured, none in a serious condition. A civilian infrastructure facility was struck. A large fire has broken out. We are all working on the spot," Vilkul said.

Vilkul also added that the high-speed tram "will not work for several hours" as restoration work continues.

At 13:30, Lysak reported that six men had been injured in Kryvyi Rih. Five of them are in hospital.

