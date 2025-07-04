High-voltage line powering Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant restored

Specialist personnel from Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national power company, have restored the operation of the high-voltage transmission line supplying power to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: Ukrenergo

Quote: "After several hours of emergency power supply from diesel generators, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is now receiving electricity again from government-controlled territory of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The company noted that due to the threat, they were unable to immediately begin emergency repair works.

The plant had switched to diesel generators, which are the last resort for maintaining the operation of the plant’s critical infrastructure.

Background: On 4 July, Russian forces caused a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by striking a transmission line connecting the plant with Ukraine’s unified power grid.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!