All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

High-voltage line powering Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant restored

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 4 July 2025, 22:20
High-voltage line powering Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant restored
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

Specialist personnel from Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national power company, have restored the operation of the high-voltage transmission line supplying power to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: Ukrenergo

Quote: "After several hours of emergency power supply from diesel generators, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is now receiving electricity again from government-controlled territory of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The company noted that due to the threat, they were unable to immediately begin emergency repair works.

The plant had switched to diesel generators, which are the last resort for maintaining the operation of the plant’s critical infrastructure.

Background: On 4 July, Russian forces caused a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by striking a transmission line connecting the plant with Ukraine’s unified power grid.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plantattack
Advertisement:
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
UpdatedRussian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
Trump says he's "helping Ukraine a lot"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
All News
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russian strike causes blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Stopping Russian restart of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactors can be achieved but must be global priority – including for IAEA DG Grossi
Russia begins building pumping station to restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
10:48
Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia, damaging university building and injuring 10 people – photos
10:46
Around 500 buildings in Kyiv cut off from water supply after Russian attack
10:29
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
10:18
Destruction and damaged cars – State Emergency Service shows aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv
09:57
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and over 100 drones: 75 UAVs, hits recorded
09:27
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing large-scale fires: five people injured – photos
08:25
Russian drones attack Odesa, killing man and causing damage – photos, video
08:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts 90 times over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:22
UpdatedRussian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: