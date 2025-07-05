Russian morning attack on Kherson: 24-year-old woman injured

Russian forces have dropped ammunition from a UAV on a local resident in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The woman has been hospitalised with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The report states that the attack occurred in the Dniprovskyi district in the morning.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result of the ammunition drop, a 24-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs. She was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!