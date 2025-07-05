Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and artillery: casualties and destruction recorded

Russian forces conducted a series of strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 4-5 July, using kamikaze drones and artillery. Four people have been injured and civilian infrastructure has been damaged in the attacks.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak said that air defence forces had downed five Russian drones over the oblast.

Despite this, two women and a man have been injured in the Dniprovskyi district due to falling debris. In addition, five dachas were destroyed. [A dacha is a seasonal secondary residence, usually with a little plot of land, where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries or keep a garden - ed.]

Quote: "The Nikopol district suffered from drone and artillery attacks. The aggressor attacked the city of Nikopol as well as the Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 43-year-old man has been injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment. Infrastructure, agricultural business premises, a house, an outbuilding, a hair salon and a car have been damaged."

Details: Russian forces also attacked the Synelnykove district, including the Mezhova and Slovianka hromadas. Drones were used in this attack. A wheat field caught fire and a car was damaged.

